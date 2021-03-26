Red Cross, Odessa College holding lifeguard certification classes

ODESSA, Texas — With summer fast approaching, the American Red Cross is holding a series of lifeguard certification courses in cooperation with Odessa College.
The courses feature a three day in-class section as well as a 10 hour online course.
Courses run Fridays through Sundays. The online section must be completed before the Friday in-person class.
Fridays will run 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
There are five more opportunities to take the class.
- April 9th - 11th
- April 16th - 18th
- April 23rd - 25th
- April 30th - May 2nd
- May 14th - 16th
Participants must be able to attend all three days as well as pass a physical and written exam. The physical exam includes being able to complete 300 yards of continuous swimming, treading water with no hands for at least two minutes and retrieving a brick from at least seven feet off the pool floor.
Classes will be conducted in the Indoor Pool/Room 212 of the Sports Center.
For the first class, people should bring a swimsuit and a towel. The instructor will give further instructions for the second and third days.
The class runs $215, and registration closes at noon on Tuesday before each class. You can click or tap here to register or call 432-335-6348.
Odessa College says it is currently accepting applications for the Sports Center. Interested parties could have their lifeguard certification paid for. Interested parties can call 432-335-6414 or email jrosas@odessa.edu for more information.