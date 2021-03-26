Red Cross, Odessa College holding lifeguard certification classes

The courses feature a three day in-class section as well as a 10 hour online course.

ODESSA, Texas — With summer fast approaching, the American Red Cross is holding a series of lifeguard certification courses in cooperation with Odessa College.

The courses feature a three day in-class section as well as a 10 hour online course.

Courses run Fridays through Sundays. The online section must be completed before the Friday in-person class.

Fridays will run 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There are five more opportunities to take the class.

April 9th - 11th

April 16th - 18th

April 23rd - 25th

April 30th - May 2nd

May 14th - 16th

Participants must be able to attend all three days as well as pass a physical and written exam. The physical exam includes being able to complete 300 yards of continuous swimming, treading water with no hands for at least two minutes and retrieving a brick from at least seven feet off the pool floor.

Classes will be conducted in the Indoor Pool/Room 212 of the Sports Center.

For the first class, people should bring a swimsuit and a towel. The instructor will give further instructions for the second and third days.

The class runs $215, and registration closes at noon on Tuesday before each class. You can click or tap here to register or call 432-335-6348.