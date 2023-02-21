Red Cross helping families displaced by Midland apartment fire

The Red Cross is now helping the 9 adults and 4 kids left displaced by the fire at the Mosaic apartments on Monday.

MIDLAND, Texas — An apartment fire Monday left over a dozen people without a place to stay.

"It was my first time ever seeing a fire like this in my whole life I've never seen a fire come out like this," said Madison Hinds, neighboring resident.

When looking out her window of her apartment, Hinds saw the apartment next to hers was on fire.

"So I was freaking out, I was on the phone with my husband like I think the building next to us is on fire," Hinds said.

As the fire grew, Hinds said her and other neighbors stood outside to try and help by calling 911.

'I saw the fire start right here and then it went all the way to the other end," she said. "We were all standing out mostly back there and we'd see the smoke traveling from the roof and would see it coming out from the other side."

As fire crews began putting the fire out, the Red Cross was on the ground helping residents.

"We got a call yesterday to respond to assist the residents, 14 units that were affected by the apartment fire and not all of them had fire damage. The electricity blew through that whole building so with that we assist everyone because without power they're still displaced," said Shane Bell, Permian Basin Disaster Action Team Coordinator.

They began immediately meeting the needs of the 22 adults and 18 children in the units.

"So what we do our initial response is to help with immediate needs try to make sure they have a place to stay, they can get new clothes, something to eat. So we do what's called immediate assistance and that's provided via financial through a Red Cross debit card or via their account whatever they prefer and that's to get them though the first 48 hours," Bell said.

The fire is now out, but homes are still destroyed for nine adults and four children left displaced that the Red Cross will continue helping.

"Then after tha,t our case work team, we start following up with them one by one to work through their recovery plan and what they're gonna do next.

If you're wanting to help, you can donate at Red Cross website.