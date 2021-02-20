Red Cross asking for donations as they help those displaced by winter storm

Requested items include cots, blankets, clothes and food.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Red Cross is working hard to help people impacted from the winter storm in Texas.

Officials say they've provided all the supplies they can to local emergency management departments.

They're also available to help those who have been displaced due to flooding or fires caused by the severe weather.

"The Red Cross always finds a way, they're determined and found a way to start responding to the people in need and yeah I'm very proud of our volunteers throughout the region," Tracy Austin, the Executive Director of the Permian Basin Red Cross branch said.

As they work to help as many people as they can, they're also asking for donations as officials say they've used up every bit of supplies that they had including cots, blankets, clothes and food.