Red Bull Air Force recreates iconic Marfa lights

MARFA, Texas — The Marfa Lights is a familiar sight to many West Texans, but the mystery behind them has never been truly pinned down.

The Red Bull Air Force took to the skies to recreate the iconic lights recently in a skydiving stunt.

Four skydivers used pyrotechnics attached to their boots to achieve the effect.

The divers also talked about how dangerous the dive was. To get the right look, the crew had to dive in nearly total darkness.

Additionally, they discussed how difficult it is to communicate with fellow divers once the jump begins.

The crew had photographer Dustin Snipes on the ground as well as several others to capture the moment.

"We reached out to a lot of experts, including The Dark-Sky Association and spoke to a wonderfully knowledgeable person, Bettymaya Foott, who helped out immensely in terms of explaining how the stars move and how the Milky Way will appear in the sky, what are the best times to shoot, and filled in some gaps that you wouldn't necessarily know just being a non-astronomical photographer," said Snipes.