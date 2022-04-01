Recreational marijuana now legal in New Mexico

All across the state of New Mexico, long lines formed outside of dispensaries as people waited to legally purchase recreational marijuana.

HOBBS, N.M. — April 1, 2022 is a big day for New Mexico. It marked the day that recreational marijuana became legal for the state.

"So we’ve seen a lot of excitement at our Hobbs location, at our other stores across the state. This day is a moment in history as cannabis prohibition in New Mexico has finally come to an end. Now, adults over the age of 21 years old can purchase cannabis from safe, clean, commercial dispensaries," Marissa Novel, Ultra Health Chief Marketing Officer said.

Last year, New Mexico governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a bill that would authorize the sale of marijuana at state licensed dispensaries.

Those dispensaries all across the state were extremely busy. Lines were forming inside and outside the building and in some cases, for long stretches.

"The majority of our Ultra Health stores have seen lines out the door as customers are very excited to partake in this historic day. We have been preparing for this day for months streamlining the retail experience by investing in more checkout stations inside the stores and convenient purchasing options," Novel said.

You still have to be 21 or older in order tp purchase marijuana. Now that recreational marijuana use is legal, dispensaries have seen sales explode in a short time.

"Today, we’re seeing sales about three times higher than what we would see on a normal Friday which is huge, and we are so grateful for those who choose to shop Ultra Health as well as our employees who are helping make that happen," Novel said.

However, Novel believes that what's going on around the state is only the beginning for these dispensaries.

"We are expecting interest for cannabis to grow. Sometimes, it can take folks a little time to find the door, you know to find the nearest cannabis dispensary. It can also take them a while to figure out what product variety they enjoy," Novel said.

There are some things to keep in mind. You have to be 21 or older in order to purchase, and you cannot purchase marijuana for a minor. When you are outside your home, you're only allowed to have two ounces of cannabis flower or bud, 16 grams of cannabis extract, and 800 milligrams of edible cannabis on your person at one time.