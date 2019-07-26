Everyone from elected officials, to businessmen and women, to concerned citizens came together today to discuss the Unified Transportation Plan for 12 counties in the Permian Basin. But what made this year's meeting unique was the potential $600 million that could be allocated in the basin over the next two years.

Dustin Fawcett, vice president of Motran Transportation Alliance says, "We have a tremendous crash problem out here in the Odessa district, for our 12 counties. Overall those numbers tend to increase over 100 percent over every two years.”

This steady increase is why groups like Motran, TxDOT, lawmakers, and the public are coming together. They are putting a plan in place that would spend $600 million on Basin roads and highways every two years. That means we are looking at a potential of $3 billion of spending over the next 10 years.

“This is something we’ve been working on and Motran and a lot of our elected officials to get this extra money. To say, hey, look, it’s getting near crisis right now. We need this extra money to help us with this extra influx of vehicles with work and all this production that’s happening,” Fawcett said.

According to TxDOT, the annual budget for the district before 2012 was $40- $60 million, now with the explosion in population here, the budget is $400 million. But today’s meeting was about adding an additional $600 million.

“It’s absolutely justified. Projects that have been done recently are being concluded and they are showing dropping numbers in accidents and fatalities in those areas,” explained John Speed, TxDOT engineer for the Odessa District.

However, even with that massive $600 million price tag, the planned budget increase will not be able to fix all of the area's problems.

“$600 million isn’t going to solve everything, it’s only on a few select roads and we have a lot of roads that need help. But it's a step in the right direction," Fawcett said.

Today’s meeting is the last big public forum, taking the group one step closer to the $600 million approval process.

“Right now it’s simply a recommendation, so public input is critical right now,” Speed said.

That input gives the group what the information they need to keep the roads safer and it could make the difference in preventing future accidents.

For more information on UTP or to register your public comment you can click here.

People have until August 12 to register their public comment. After the 12th, the Permian Basin will have confirmation on whether or not we will see an additional $600 million going towards roads and highways.