Recent rainfall could mean increase in mosquitos

Experts say the insects are also attracted to carbon dioxide.

MIDLAND, Texas — With the recent amount of rainfall, that means we could see a lot of mosquitos in the area soon.

Since mosquitos have an aquatic larval life cycle, all of the water that has collected in the area makes it a perfect breeding ground for the insects.

This is enhanced in the warmer times of the year, and summer in West Texas is no exception.

Mosquitos are also attracted to carbon dioxide, so cities and towns with larger populations are especially at risk for a large amount of mosquitoes.

"What mosquitos are after, what attracts them to you in the first place, is the carbon dioxide that you're giving off. You're giving it off through your breath, through your skin, and so that's what they're honing in on," Michael Nickell, museum scientist and naturalist for the Sibley Nature Center said.

"I hear most recommended is some type of mosquito repellent that contains DEET." Nickell said.