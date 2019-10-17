TEXAS CITY, Texas — The Reagan County Independent School District has placed all of its schools on a precautionary lockdown Thursday.

According to a Facebook post by the Reagan County Sheriff's Office, the lockdown went into place after a chat room comment was intercepted by federal authorities. The comments reportedly mentioned a "Texas school".

There is no word yet on what the comments involved, and the post said schools across Texas were being informed of this threat.

NewsWest 9 spoke with ECISD spokesperson Mike Adkins, who said none of the Odessa campuses were being put on lockdown and they had not been made aware of the threat.

MISD has yet to respond on if the district is aware of the threat or if any Midland campuses are on lockdown.

The Reagan County Sheriff's post says the Reagan County Schools are not specifically under threat, and that the lockdown is a precaution.

