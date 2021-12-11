Ready Midland partners with American Red Cross to provide smoke alarms for Midland County

To qualify for this, you must fill out an online request form and then you will be contacted.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Ready Midland has partnered with the American Red Cross to offer the residence of Midland County up to three free smoke alarms as well as installation.

People must fill out an online request form into order to participate. After the request is received, then people will be contacted to set up an installation time.

“Our goal is to make sure residents have the protection of a smoke alarm,” said Justin Bunch, Midland County Fire Marshal. “Because smoke alarms alone won’t prevent every fire death, our project includes educating residents about creating a home fire escape plan, so they know what to do if the smoke alarm sounds.”