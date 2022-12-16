x
Ready Midland asks residents to report earthquake damage

Credit: KWES

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas —

Midland County’s emergency management agency, Ready Midland, is asking residents to report damage caused by the 5.4 magnitude earthquake that struck West Texas on Friday.

The goal is to help local emergency management officials understand the damages that have occurred during recent natural disaster activity.

The agency did note that making a report is voluntary, is not a substitute for reporting damage to an insurance agency and does not guarantee disaster relief assistance.

To access the form, click or tap here.

