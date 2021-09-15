Rays of Hope holding Teddy Bear Drive

MIDLAND, Texas — Rays of Hope Children's Grief Centre is partnering with Velvet Mesquite Designs for a Teddy Bear Drive.
From September 9-24, Velvet Mesquite will be collecting new and gently used teddy bears.
These bears will all be going to Rays of Hope to help with their HopeWorks program.
HopeWorks is a peer support group to help children experiencing grief.
Velvet Mesquite Designs is located at 201 W. Wall St. #107F in Midland.
To learn more about Rays of Hope and the programs it offers, you can click or tap here.