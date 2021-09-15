Rays of Hope holding Teddy Bear Drive

These bears will assist Rays of Hope with their HopeWorks program, which helps children experiencing grief.

MIDLAND, Texas — Rays of Hope Children's Grief Centre is partnering with Velvet Mesquite Designs for a Teddy Bear Drive.

From September 9-24, Velvet Mesquite will be collecting new and gently used teddy bears.

These bears will all be going to Rays of Hope to help with their HopeWorks program.

HopeWorks is a peer support group to help children experiencing grief.

Velvet Mesquite Designs is located at 201 W. Wall St. #107F in Midland.