Rays of Hope to hold grand opening for renovated building

MIDLAND, Texas — Rays of Hope Children's Grief Centre will be holding a grand opening for its renovated building.

The new center will help Rays of Hope serve children from ages four to 18 cope with loss due to death, divorce, incarceration or other situations.

The non-profit will be hosting personalized tours of the building on April 9-10.

If you are interested in seeing the facility, you can schedule a tour by calling 432-684-5437 or by emailing kworkman@raysofhopemidland.org.

"This renovation would not have been possible without the support and financial generosity we have received from our community. It is inspiring to witness how many people value the work done in this building and their desire to help children on their grief journeys," Director Katelyn Workman said in a press release.