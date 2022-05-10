Rankin's Kickin' Ash BBQ team wins Texas HSBBQ League State Championship

All three Rankin High School BBQ teams qualified for the National Championship and finished within the top five of the State Championship.

RANKIN, Texas — At the Texas High School BBQ Association State Championship, Kickin' Ash, a team from Rankin High School, took home the Grand Champion prize.

The team finished within the top three for three separate categories, which included burgers, chicken, and ribs.

Kickin' Ash was not the only team from Rankin HS that showed out. Hot-N-Red-Y came in second place, while the Red Devil Smokers came in fifth place.

All three schools will now go on to The SLAB HSBBQ National Championship in June, and competed against other Texas teams as well as teams from Missouri, Tennessee and Ohio.

Those three Rankin schools will also be joined by the Rollin Smoke Rebels, a team from Midland Legacy High School, and represented West Texas on the national level.