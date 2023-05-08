Rankin ISD School Board to hold special meeting surrounding possible resignation of Superintendent

The meeting will be on May 9 and also discuss the possibility of naming an interim superintendent.

RANKIN, Texas — Rankin ISD will be holding a special board meeting to discuss the possible resignation of their current Superintendent Samuel Wyatt.

The meeting will take place on May 9 at 6:00 p.m. According to the agenda, the board will consider the action "to accept resignation and voluntary separation agreement with Samuel Wyatt."

The board will also look into naming an interim Superintendent if they decide the accept the resignation.