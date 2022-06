The slide will be a reward incentive for elementary students.

RANKIN, Texas — Rankin ISD announced on its Facebook page that its new elementary school will have a special feature.

The "Slide to Success" has been installed in the Gossett Elementary building.

It will be used as a reward incentive for the students.

District leaders tried out the slide to make sure it was safe for children. You can catch those videos on the Rankin ISD Facebook page .