ODESSA, Texas — (Editor's note: The featured video is from our 2018 story with Randi Lou Who.)

Randi's Cocoa 4 Cops announced on Facebook $10,596.22 was raised in less than a month for the Odessa Police Department.

The money will be given to OPD to help with medical funds for the K9 officers in the department.

Randi offers free cocoa to people looking at Christmas lights and accepts donations for the cause they are supporting. This year she served nearly 200 gallons of hot cocoa.

In 2018 Randi raised money to provide OPD with an additional K9 unit.

