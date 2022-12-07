Ranchland Hills Golf Club honors USW bus crash victims with flags

Months after the tragedy, the golf club is paying tribute to the victims in a special way.

MIDLAND, Texas — This week marks four months since a bus crash in Andrews put a golf team from University of the Southwest on the global map, and robbed the world of nine people.

Since the wreck, Ranchland Hills Golf Club in Midland has made a change to help honor those lost.

Every month, Ranchland has placed flags honoring one of the people killed on the 18th green.

This month they're honoring golf coach Tyler James.

“We knew that them kids dedicated their life to golf and their playing, and golf is a big part of our society over here, so we represent what they play,” Ranchland Hills supervisor Sammy Lozano said.