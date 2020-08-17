Rally asks naming committee to keep 'Lee Rebels' name

Attendees hoped the naming committee would consider simply dropping the 'Robert E.' from the name.

MIDLAND, Texas — A rally was held Saturday over the naming of Lee High School.

The group, which consisted of Lee alumni as well as graduates of other schools from Midland and Odessa, said they'd like to see the school keep the name 'Lee Rebels' and simply drop the 'Robert E.'

Attendees sported school memorabilia and were collecting signatures to show the school board and the renaming committee how how they feel.

Many stated they were worried about losing the school's legacy.

"We're gonna lose everything if we lose the name," said Caree Wauhob who attended the rally. "We're just trying to show the school board that we're gonna stay together."