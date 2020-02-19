MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Humane Coalition is holding a raffle to fund its Trap, Neuter, Release programs.

The raffle will take place on February 20 at the Blue Door from 5 to 8 p.m.

Tickets are $10 each or $50 for six. You can purchase them at the MHC Adoption Center inside of PetSmart or at this link.

Proceeds will go towards MHC's Cat Wranglers and their Trap, Neuter, Release program. The program is a humane way to help control the feral cat population in Midland.

Full list of prizes:

$500 worth Lawn Service from Stalder Custom Works

Glock 9mm Pistol

$650 Vampire Facial & Plasma Injections at Trinity Family Medicine

$400 Home Depot Gift Card

(2) $200 Kinetic Skin Toning tool from Reset Salon

$150 CeCes Boutique gift card

$100 Blue Door Gift Card

$100 & $50 Studio Soho Gift Cards

7 bottles of fine wine (donated by Peter Walper)

2 Stainless Steel Hogg Tumblers

Vintage Sports Card memorabilia

"Up in Smoke BBQ” gift certificate

And more!

