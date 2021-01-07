Legendary rodeo clown Quail Dobbs' legacy lives on in Coahoma

Howard County Water Control & Improvement refreshed the painting of Dobbs on their water tank last month.

COAHOMA, Texas — He's considered one of Coahoma's best-Quail Dobbs, the legendary rodeo clown.

"I think he just thought cowboys were cool when we were in school and so he decided he wanted to try and ride bareback broncs or bulls," Judy Dobbs, Quail's wife said.

Judy still has plenty of belt buckles from his time in the rodeo arena.

"This was not all of them because Quail was very generous too," Judy said.

Although Quail Dobbs is no longer here, his memory is woven into this small town for his accomplishments in the area.

"The year was 2013 and Quail was inducted into the cowboy hall of fame in Oklahoma City," Judy said.

He's also well-known for his work outside the arena.

"He was very community-minded and so when he was here, he was always volunteering to do something, and he was in the lion's club and they started a 4th of July parade and he was very instrumental in that. So anything he could volunteer, anyway he could help, I think people remember that and the fact that he was always happy and good-natured," Judy said.

You couldn't miss Dobbs-his makeup, polka-dotted shirt and black cowboy hat were staples.

Although he played a character that was larger than life, his good character is what he's remembered most for.

"The school is called Quail Dobbs way and our superintendent, when she was dedicating that, said that this is Quail Dobbs way but we want to teach the Quail Dobbs way which is to help people, to be someone that someone can rely on," Coley said.