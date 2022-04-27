Protestors gather at Ector County Courthouse to 'Free Melissa Lucio'

Lucio is set be executed for the death of her two-year-old daughter, a crime she says she didn't commit.

ODESSA, Texas — Protestors came out to the Ector County Courthouse Monday to try and free a death row inmate.

It's all a part of the "Free Melissa Lucio Project". The goal is to free Lucio, a death row inmate who was found guilty of the murder of her daughter Mariah in 2007.

Lucio maintains that she did not kill her two-year-old daughter.

She is scheduled to be executed on April 27, 2022.

Protestors are promoting the film "The State of Texas vs. Melissa" to help raise awareness of her case.

"We're asking people to I mean watch the film, find out more about the case, advocate and try to stop this execution before it's too late," said ??. "We want to make sure that if we execute someone it's going to be someone who's guilty right?"

Lucio's supporters have held similar events in cities across Texas, including Abilene and San Angelo.

The film is set to premiere tomorrow in Austin.