Protect the Basin to hold lunch event in support of nuclear gas petition

The organization wants to raise awareness about the petition and licensing proceedings

ANDREWS, Texas — Protect the Basin, along with Fasken Oil & Ranch are holding Burritos for the Basin in Andrews on December 11.

The event will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.at Tortas & More on 500 W Broadway St.

Protect the Basin also holding the event to raise awareness of their petition opposing the transport and storage of the Nation's high level of nuclear waste in Andrews.

This give the opportunity for Protect the Basin to also explain the license proceedings or sign the petition if they have not already.