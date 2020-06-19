MIDLAND, Texas — Proponents for Proposition A will be holding a town hall to discuss the measure that will be on the ballot on July 14 at the MLK, Jr. Community Center in Midland from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Rosalind Redfern Grover and Richard H. Coats, co-chairs of Say YES! to Healthcare, will be in attendance, as well as Russell Meyers, President and CEO of Midland Health.

Lunch will be provided, and all community members of the Midland County Hospital District are encouraged to attend.

Voters will decide on July 14 whether or not to apply a 0.25% sales and use tax to taxable goods and services sold within MCHD's boundaries.

According to the Vote YES! for Healthcare Facebook page, these funds will: