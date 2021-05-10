Professional clarinet player teaches band clinic to thank West Texans

Jim Logan was a member of the Midland-Odessa Symphony years ago and is now volunteering his time to teach students and share his talent.

ODESSA, Texas — Jim Logan is a self proclaimed geek who wants to share his passion for a certain woodwind instruments with Permian High students.

“I’m like the king of clarinet geeks. I love talking clarinets,” says Jim Logan.

It's an instrument that changed his plans for the future. During his time in Odessa, he played for the Midland-Odessa Symphony.

“This was a great place for me, was it where I aspired to be coming out of undergrad. No. But I made the most of it and look what happened.” says Logan.

Logan became a member of the U.S. Navy Band and was on it for about 20 years.

“How do you put a price tag on that, where would I be if it weren’t for Odessa. Did Odessa ensure I was gonna get a gig in the band, no. But they helped me set up they helped me mature,“ he says.

Which is what he hopes these students will do and why he's volunteering his time to share his talent. All to say thanks and give back.

"Part of what I wanted to do by coming back to Odessa is to say thank you for the opportunities," says Logan.