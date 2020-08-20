Problems with the U.S. Postal Service

Residents in the Legacy neighborhood of Midland have been dealing with lost or stolen mail for quite a while.

MIDLAND, Texas — Receiving mail is a daily part of a lot of people's lives.

It's when people don't get their mail that problems come up.

Residents in the Legacy neighborhood are in a constant battle with USPS when it comes to their mail.

It's has gotten to the point where the neighborhood has created its own Facebook page for lost mail.

Mail being lost isn't the only issue.

Caitlin Kincaid caught on video a USPS worker throwing one of her packages into her door, and that action left her in disbelief.

"Obviously right now a lot of people are ordering online and having things delivered. I have a couple of packages coming so I’m like what was in there and is it fragile, did it break, like he threw that probably at least four feet," Kincaid said.

Kincaid has also had to deal with lost packages.

When she went to USPS to file a complaint, she was told to talk to the mail carrier herself which made her furious.

"She kept telling me to go to talk to the mail carrier. She told me to go talk to the mail carrier and ask her where my package was, and that made me furious because it’s not my job to track down your employee's mistake," Kincaid said.

Sarah Lister, another resident at Legacy has dealt with similar issues. In this case, the mail carrier took her mail.

She eventually got her package, but she wasn't happy with how USPS handled the situation.

For Jennifer Matter, she says that with all the lost mail she's dealt with, she's concerned about the mail-in ballots for the upcoming election.

"It’s very concerning especially with the presidential election coming up. It’s a nightmare. I don’t trust anybody to take my ballot in or even to get my ballot there to be read or counted," Matter said.

It's at the point now where Kincaid doesn't want anyone to send her mail anymore.

"I don’t even want to have anybody send me anything because I’m not 100 percent certain if I am going to get it," Kincaid said.

She just wants USPS to hold these mail carriers accountable for these issues.