Primrose School of Midland hosts 'Sheroes' for students

To celebrate women's history month and international women's day, Primrose partnered with the MPD to educate its students about the impact of women in society.

MIDLAND, Texas — March is national women's history month, and March 8 is international women's day. To celebrate, Primrose School of Midland wanted to show it's students that you can be anything you want to be if you set your mind to it.

To show that, Primrose brought in several women who work as police officers in the Midland Police Department for a hands-on lesson about working as an officer.

"Any lesson that we teach, the younger we start the better, and that just gives us more opportunities to continue to repeat that lesson and demonstrate more and more strong women. But you know, every single time it’s exposed to them is another time that they actually learn it," Heather Herriage, director of Primrose School of Midland, said.

This is not something that Primrose does just once a year. Primrose preaches this concept of being what you want every day, but they believed that seeing women in action in person was far more important.

"I think drawing attention to the stronger women in this community, drawing attention to the women who have stepped outside of the box, those who are doing everything they can, but also making sure that we’re bringing those in front of our students," Herriage said.

To learn more about the Sheroes in the community, the Midland Police Department wanted to give the students a hands-on experience.

"These ladies took it so much farther. It was hands-on. They were going to learn about the crime scenes, they were getting to be in the vehicle as you know, setting off the sirens, and it was just a full sensory approach," Herriage said.

However, Herriage did say that the students had to learn about one hero before they could see heroes from the community.

"We actually started with a focus on our children’s moms, and so the original focus was bringing in their very first hero and then we branched out into a tangible hero that they can actually witness in the community," Herriage said.