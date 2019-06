BIG SPRING, Texas — The Prickly Pear in Big Spring held their grand opening on June 21.

The new store carries items from over two dozens vendors and has plans to add more.

Danielle Ramirez and Willie Jones, the owners and founders of The Prickly Pear, wanted something new for the town that would help keep that small business feel.

If you have items you would like to sell they are still accepting vendors. For more information you can visit their Facebook.