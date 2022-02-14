Who is running for what position in Midland County?

Early voting started February 14 and runs until February 25th. Polls are open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Early voting began Monday for the Texas primary election. Polls will be open from 7am-7pm.

Incumbent Terry Johnson and Jonna Smoot are running for Midland County Judge.

Judge Johnson says if he's re-elected, he'll continue county road projects, supporting the Sherriff's Office and doing more projects with the city to help all Midlanders.

Jonna Smoot says she's committed to keeping property taxes low while working on pressing issues from oil, road infrastructure and road security.

Incumbent Randy Prude for County Commissioner Precinct 4 will run against Charles Hall and Dianne Anderson.

One of Prude's biggest priorities involves the successes of the Midland County Horseshoe, while his opponents claim there's a lack of transparency.

Jeff Somers is running for the Midland County Commissioner Precinct 2 seat, which incumbent Robin Donnelly holds right now.

Donnelly has pushed for economic development, the county's drainage study, plus completing road projects. Somers says he's supporting first responders, prioritizing county water, roads, bridges and transparency with the Midland County Horseshoe.

Incumbent Elizabeth Byer Leonard will be running against Christopher Deanda for District Judge for the 238th Judicial District.

Mary Ann Espinoza is currently the County Treasurer. She will be running against Sara Gray.

If you are interested in a mail in ballot, the deadline to request a mail-in ballot is February 18th. More information on mail-in ballots can be found here. The primary election is March 1st.