Every cent spent at the restaurant during the week will go directly to the non-profit.

ODESSA, Texas — Press Cafe is bringing back its "Dine and Donate Week" to benefit Pink the Basin.

For the week of October 18-23, every cent diners spend at the cafe will go to help Pink the Basin provide mammograms and other services to prevent or detect breast cancer.

In October 2020, the community helped raise over $30,000 through the week.