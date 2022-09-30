Presidio ISD Police responds to phone call about potential active shooter at Presidio High School on September 29

There was no visible activity supporting the claims of the caller and now PISD Police, Texas Rangers and the FBI are attempting to identify the caller.

PRESIDIO, Texas — The Presidio ISD Police has teamed up with the FBI and Texas Rangers to find out who made a call claiming there was an active shooter on the Presidio High School Campus.

Around 3:00 p.m. on September 29, the Presidio County Sheriff's Office received a 9-1-1 call from an individual about someone wounding about ten people on the Presidio High School campus with an AR-15. Sheriff's dispatch contacted PISD Police about the call, which led to a response system for Active Shooter on Campus. Other law enforcement agencies and Presidio EMS went to the campus as well.

A PISD Police officer was on the campus already and said there was no activity that supported the claims made by the caller. Despite the details and information about the situation not lining up with the campus layout, the Presidio High School campus activated a lockdown protocol.

The high school was eventually let out by 3:40 p.m. after law enforcement agencies determined the area to be clear. Other communities like Marfa were also put into a shelter in place as a precaution.