Presidio Downs Coalition hopes horse racing has positive impact on Presidio's growth

With Presidio County voting to approve two betting measures on horse racing, a horse track could be constructed by 2023.

PRESIDIO, Texas — A Presidio horse track is one step closer to reality. Presidio County voted on two wagering measures, and both passed handily. So what does this mean for Presidio?

A track is still likely a year or more away, but the hope is that a race track like this will help bring more people out to Presidio and help the city grow. Right now, the city isn't growing at a rate that people in and from the area would like.

"It’s difficult to see that it’s not that thriving city, and then the sister city over there is the same. So we thought what better place than where we grew up and so we want to give something back to the community," Joe Valdez, a spokesperson for the Presidio Downs Coalition, said.

This group is ready to get started and has some funding for the project already.

"We do have funding, probably about 20 percent, and then we'll probably look for a bank to provide the rest. We’ve been in conversations with banks, and we don’t think that’s gonna be an issue," Valdez said.

While the horse track will provide monetary benefit once it's up and running, Valdez believes that there will be other impacts throughout the city.

"This will be a huge benefit because come down to the racing season, if we get per se 70 racing days, and if the Texas Racing Commission does give us those amount of days, it’s 3 to 4 months that we would have that kind of traffic in the area. So you know they need places to eat, they need places to stay," Valdez said.

Valdez also said that he's looked at race tracks near west Texas that have had success and believes that Presidio can find success as well while also supplementing these other tracks with continued traffic.

"That’s where it actually kind of opened my mind. Can this be done in a very small community and Ruidoso is the leading race track in the state of New Mexico, right? So it’s got multiple stake races so it’s doable. It’s very doable, and so I think we have people in Presidio County to be able to do it as well," Valdez said.