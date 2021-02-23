Presidio County to hold free COVID-19 testing at multiple sites

These testing events will be held from February 23-26 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

PRESIDIO COUNTY, Texas — Presidio County will be holding free COVID-19 testing sites from February 23-26.

The event will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and these tests will be saliva-based.

Starting on February 23, there will be testing at the Fort Davis Fire Station. Next, the Alpine Fire Station will be holding testing on February 24 followed by the City of Presidio EMS & Fire Station on February 25 and the Presidio County Courthouse in Marfa on February 26.

You can register at DOCSHealthTesting.com or by phone by texting the keyword: DOCSTX to 41411.