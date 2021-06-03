Presidio County to hold free COVID-19 testing at multiple sites

These testing events will be held from March 9-12 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

PRESIDIO COUNTY, Texas — Presidio County will be holding free COVID-19 testing sites from March 9-12.

The event will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and these tests will be saliva-based.

Starting on March 9, there will be testing at the Marathon Community Center. Next, the J.W. "Red" Patillo South Brewster Community Center in Terlingua will be holding testing on March 10 followed by Presidio Fire Station on March 11 and the Presidio County Courthouse in Marfa on March 12.

You can register at DOCSHealthTesting.com or by phone by texting the keyword: DOCSTX to 41411.