Presidio County to host free mobile COVID-19 testing

COVID-19 testing will be conducted from December 8-11.

PRESIDIO COUNTY, Texas — Presidio County will be holding mobile COVID-19 testing this week. All of these COVID-19 tests will be completely free.

Testing will be conducted by an oral swab. There are no appointments required, but you must have your personal identification on you.

On December 8, the Presidio EMS and fire station will hold walk up testing.

The Presidio County Courthouse in Marfa will hold drive-thru testing on December 9.

On December 10, the Fort Davis fire station will be holding the walk up, while the Alpine fire station will be holding more walk up tests on December 11.