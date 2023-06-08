Presidio County Sheriff's Office post Notice of Estray

If no one claims ownership of the horses by June 24, 2023, a public auction will be held the same day at 10:00 a.m.

PRESIDIO COUNTY, Texas — The Presidio County Sheriff's Office has posted an official Notice of Estray for horses that were found Sheriff Dominguez.

An advertisement of the impoundment of estray was posted in the Presidio International Newspaper. Copies of the Notice of Estray and Notice of Impoundment of Estray were also posted on the public notice board of the courthouse of the county.

The horse that has a gray color is a 6-year-old gelding, with a headsnip and a B brand on its thigh. The other horse, a buckskin color, is a 5-year-old gelding with not brands, marks or identifying characteristics.

If the owner of the horses is not identified by June 24, 2023, the horses will be sold at a public auction/sheriff's sale at 10:00 a.m. at 2119 Stockyard Road, Presidio, Texas.