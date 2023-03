If anyone has information about Uriel Bonilla and Edgar Luna, contact the Presidio County Sheriff's Office at 432-729-4848.

PRESIDIO COUNTY, Texas — The Presidio County Sheriff's Office has been investigating into the disappearances of Uriel Bonilla and Edgar Luna.

Both men are reported as missing and Bonilla was last seen in Ojinaga, Chihuahua Mexico on March 14 with Luna in a 2016 Blue Chevrolet Pick-up single cab.