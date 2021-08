Several inmates were in their cell blocks and creating a disturbance by blocking windows and refusing to follow orders.

MARFA, Texas — Presidio County Sheriff's Deputies responded to an incident at the Presidio County Jail yesterday involving inmates.

The incident was supressed by the deputies and U.S. Marhslas helped de-escalate the situation in a reasonable amount of time.