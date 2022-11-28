Presidio County Sheriff's Deputies detain individual for Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

PRESIDIO, Texas — Presidio County Sheriff's Deputies recently detained an individual during a temporary checkpoint West of Presidio for Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute charges.

Deputies were told by Border Patrol Agents to pull over this individual for driving without a license. This individual, driving a Dodge pickup, was exhibiting nervous behavior and upon a search of the vehicle with a K9, Deputies found 221 bundles of marijuana totaling a combine weight of 361.7 pounds.