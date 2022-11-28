x
Presidio County Sheriff's Deputies detain individual for Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Over 200 bundles of marijuana weighing over 361.7 pounds in total was for in hidden compartments of a Dodge pickup.
Credit: Presidio County Sheriff's Office

PRESIDIO, Texas — Presidio County Sheriff's Deputies recently detained an individual during a temporary checkpoint West of Presidio for Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute charges.

Deputies were told by Border Patrol Agents to pull over this individual for driving without a license. This individual, driving a Dodge pickup, was exhibiting nervous behavior and upon a search of the vehicle with a K9, Deputies found 221 bundles of marijuana totaling a combine weight of 361.7 pounds. 

This case has been turned over to Homeland Security Investigation for federal prosecution. 

