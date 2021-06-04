Presidio County jail to start accepting visitors Apr. 10

All visitors must complete a COVID-19 symptom screener and wear a face mask or covering at all times.

PRESIDIO, Texas — The Presidio County Sheriff's Office has announced that it plans to open the jail up for in-person visitation again on April 10.

In anticipation of this reopening, the sheriff's office has released a set of guidelines that must occur prior to visitors being allowed in.

Visitors must be on an inmate's approved list of visitors. Additionally, only three visitors will be allowed at a time for inmates.

They must also wear a face mask or covering and have their temperature taken prior to being allowed access. All visitors must complete a COVID symptoms screener as well.

The jail says it will be sanitizing the visitation areas after each visit, and the seating in both the public lobby and the visitation area will be limited to ensure social distancing.