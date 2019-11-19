PRESIDIO COUNTY, Texas — After seven months of debating, Presidio County has approved permits for a potential large scale event.

The discussions started with the prospect of an event organized by C3 Presents. The company is behind big music festivals like Austin City Limits and Lollapalooza.

The company was originally planning for a festival on a ranch outside of Marfa to happen in May of 2020 with room for up to six thousand to attend.

However, the company initially backed off the plans after the community expressed concerns with safety, infrastructure and environmental issues. C3 Presents agreed in March 2019 that it would not produce the festival in 2020.

Now however the organization has obtained official permits for mass gatherings and outdoor music festivals, meaning the event can move forward.

There is no word just yet on what exact the group is planning.

