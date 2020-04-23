PRESIDIO, Texas — The Presidio City Council voted Wednesday to require citizens to wear a mask in public.

The new law was enacted to help keep citizens from contracting COVID-19.

Anyone entering a business or public place in Presidio will need to wear a mask or device that covers both their mouth and nose.

This requirement includes employees of a business as well as customers.

Fines of up to $1,000 will be possible for those who are found to not be wearing a mask.

The coverings do not need to be of medical grade N-95 quality. Any quality mask such as a cloth mask or bandana will be considered sufficient.

The law is effective immediately and will remain in effect until further notice by the Presidio City Council.

The CDC and WHO recently changed their stances on wearing homemade or cloth masks. Previously they were only advisable as a last resort but are now being seen as a beneficial step in preventing the spread of the virus.

As of April 22, Texas Health and Human Services have reported no cases of COVID-19 in Presidio County or its neighboring counties in Texas.

The National Guard will begin conducting free drive-through testing in Presidio and Brewster Counties for people suspected of having COVID-19. This testing will cover the cities of Presidio, Marfa, Alpine and Terlingua.

