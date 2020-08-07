x
Skip Navigation

Newswest 9 | Midland, Texas | newswest9.com

local

President Trump to visit Odessa for fundraising luncheon

There will also be photo opportunities and a round table discussion.

ODESSA, Texas — President Trump will be in Odessa for a luncheon on July 29.

The visit, confirmed by the Ector County Republican Party, is part of the President's fundraising efforts for his 2020 campaign.

Tickets to the luncheon will cost $2,800.

Additionally, attendees can purchase a photo opportunity for $50,000 and a round table discussion for $100,000.

Space is limited and will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

If you are interested in getting a ticket, you can reach out to the Ector County Republican Party.
Contacts - Welcome to the Ector County Republican Party
County Chairman Tisha Crow 432-559-7066 tisha.kcrow@farmersagency.com Vice- Chairman Debi Hays 432-559-0521 desisue1@cableone.net Treasurer Jeff Russell 432-352-8993 jrussell@wjrussell.com Secretary Judy Williams 432-230-9386 judyebwilliams@gmail.com Precinct Chairman 101- Margaret Burton 432-333-6451 mburton@mowodessa.com 108- Jolene Hawkins 512-734-1121 lakehawk.jh@gmail.com 110- Jason Schoel 432-550-3870 son.schoel@schoellawfirm.com 201- Teri Pearce 432-638-4707 teripearce@ao.com 203- Sheryl Jones 512-971-6594 s herylj74@sbcglobal.net
Welcome to the Ector County Republican Party

MORE FROM NEWSWEST 9:

July 15 deadline to file your taxes looms

Town of Pecos City holding public hearings on proposed tax rate

ECISD asks for parents' feedback as it prepares for fall semester

XTO and Young Women's Leadership Academy team up for summer STEM lessons