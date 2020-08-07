President Trump to visit Odessa for fundraising luncheon

There will also be photo opportunities and a round table discussion.

ODESSA, Texas — President Trump will be in Odessa for a luncheon on July 29.

The visit, confirmed by the Ector County Republican Party, is part of the President's fundraising efforts for his 2020 campaign.

Tickets to the luncheon will cost $2,800.

Additionally, attendees can purchase a photo opportunity for $50,000 and a round table discussion for $100,000.

Space is limited and will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

If you are interested in getting a ticket, you can reach out to the Ector County Republican Party.

