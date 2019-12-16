ODESSA, Texas — President Donald Trump signed House Bill 2334 which designates the Department of Veterans Affairs community-based outpatient clinic in Odessa as the ‘‘Wilson and Young Medal of Honor VA Clinic."

The bill declares the renaming in honor of Private First Class Alfred ‘‘Mac’’ Wilson of the Marine Corps and Staff Sergeant Marvin ‘‘Rex’’ Young of the Army, both posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for their heroic actions in the Vietnam War.

Congress.gov

The clinic's name change took effect Friday, Dec. 13, with the passing of the bill.

