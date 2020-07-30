President Trump gets warm welcome at Odessa luncheon

Downtown Odessa welcomed President Trump with lots of cheers, car honking and MAGA flag-waving on Wednesday.

ODESSA, Texas — Downtown Odessa welcomed President Trump with lots of cheers, car honking, and MAGA flag-waving Wednesday.

People from near, like Midland, and far, like Phoenix, flew in for Trump's campaign luncheon.

While tickets came at a steep price, folks young and old, thought it was well worth it.

"It was perfect, perfect, perfect" Clary Jo, whose grandma to her to the event, said.

And attendees got some food out of it, too.

"We were going to support him either way so this way we get food," Edward Barcena, luncheon attendee, said.

I asked a few @realDonaldTrump supporters why they spent a few thousand on tickets for this luncheon. the answers were simple. Here’s the best line of the morning, “Well I was going to donate thousands to the campaign anyways, might as well get a lunch out of it?!” pic.twitter.com/bJqaPwWLId — Sammi Steele (@SammiSteeleNews) July 29, 2020

What was on the menu?

"We had steak and potatoes, a good West Texas meal," Courtney Allen, luncheon attendee said.

But the most important thing on the menu was not food, it was Trump reassuring Texans he backs the oil and gas industry.

"The whole country doesn't realize how important oil and gas is and so it's important he's out here," Barcena said.

Posted by Sammi Steele on Wednesday, July 29, 2020

"To be quite honest he's the only politician that says what he is actually going to do and we believe in that out here in West Texas," Mark Waters, luncheon attendee said.

People from the luncheon left with quite a bunch of SWAG (stuff we all get).

From hats to yard signs and stickers.

But most of all, they left with energy the Trump campaign hopes can win him another four years.