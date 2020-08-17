President Trump to visit Iowa Tuesday after approving disaster declaration

"FEMA is in Iowa now full-force and helping them greatly," Trump said Monday morning.

IOWA, USA — President Donald Trump will visit Iowa on Tuesday following last week's powerful derecho storm, according to a White House Official.

As he departed Washington on Monday morning to visit Minnesota and Wisconsin, Trump told reporters he has approved Iowa's disaster declaration.

"I've just approved an emergency declaration for Iowa who had an incredible windstorm," Trump said. "Like ... probably they've never seen before. It really did a lot of damage."

Trump also noted he was looking to visit Iowa as soon as possible.

"I love the people of Iowa. They've been very loyal," he said. "The big thing was getting the declaration signed but I'll be going very soon and maybe today."

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows later said a Monday visit could not be done.

“He wanted to go to Iowa today," Meadows said, per a pool report from the flight to Minnesota. "Logistically, we could not make it work at the last minute.”

Trump will travel to Cedar Rapids and meet with Gov. Kim Reynolds and local officials.

The disaster declaration allows for federal funding to be allocated on a cost-sharing bases for repair work in the following counties: ton, Boone, Cedar, Clinton, Dallas, Jasper, Johnson, Jones, Linn, Marshall, Muscatine, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story, and Tama.

Individual assistance is not included, according to FEMA's declaration.

Peaks wind gusts from the Aug. 10 derecho reached 112 mph in Midway (Linn County), 110 mph in Atkins (Benton County) and 109 mph in Shellsburg (Benton County).

Just approved (and fast) the FULL Emergency Declaration for the Great State of Iowa. They got hit hard by record setting winds. Thank you to @SenJoniErnst, @ChuckGrassley, and Governor Kim Reynolds. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2020

Reynolds officially requested nearly $4 billion in federal relief money over the weekend.

Funds were requested under the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) Individual Assistance program for 27 Iowa counties:

Audubon

Benton

Boone

Cass

Cedar

Clarke

Clinton

Dallas

Greene

Grundy

Guthrie

Hardin

Iowa

Jackson

Jasper

Johnson

Jones

Linn

Madison

Marshall

Muscatine

Polk

Poweshiek

Scott

Story

Tama

Washington

The 17 bolded counties above also had funds for infrastructure repair and debris removal requested under FEMA's Public Assistance Program.

FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor said Monday he was traveling to the state.

Headed to Iowa this morning to meet with @IAGovernor. We spoke last night about her request for federal assistance for the damage caused by last Monday’s storm. I look forward to our continued partnership to keep Iowans safe. #derecho — Pete Gaynor (@FEMA_Pete) August 17, 2020

