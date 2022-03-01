Preparations underway for Sandhills Stock Show & Rodeo

"It's our passion to do this and so we're extremely excited about being able to volunteer and carry on the western heritage that we've grown up with."

ODESSA, Texas — Some exciting changes were welcomed at the Ector County Coliseum on Sunday, turning an ice rink into the Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo and it takes a lot of dirt and a lot of man power.

"We go from nothing to twelve inches of dirt all through our arena," said Chuck Daniels, Arena Manager.

Volunteers waited for the ice to melt for about a day or so then moved it out.

After the ice is out its all about bringing another element in, dirt.

"I mean I don't know how many truckloads we brought but it's a lot of dirt," said Daniels.

But, none of it could be done without the help of their volunteers

"Any volunteers, we'll train you whatever you need to do, if you want to come out here we'd love to have you with open arms," said Daniels.

The people that want to keep tradition strong