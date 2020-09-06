MIDLAND, Texas — While COVID-19 has been on the rise in the Basin, one thing has been on the decline, pregnancies.

For Gary Madden, a obstetrics & gynecology specialist at Midland Women's Clinic, spring and early summer are usually a busy time of year for the doctor.

There are countless deliveries and expecting mothers.

But this year, the lobby at the clinic has been a lot more empty than usual.

“We thought with everyone being so confined and more time together with nothing else to do that we would see an increase in pregnancies," Madden said. "But it’s been the opposite.”

At this time last year, about 200 women were coming in to get pregnancy tests per month.

Now there are about 150 or so, 25% less than usual.

“We’ve had an economic decline, we’re had COVID-19, maybe people are being more careful about not starting a family and using contraceptives," Madden said. "Or maybe they don’t even want to go anywhere like a doctor's office and are waiting till it’s safer to come in."

While pregnancy has been on the decline, Madden says one thing has office has seen an increase in is postpartum depression.

“Postpartum depression is always there but with COVID you’ve got an extra thing plus hormones," Madden said. "It is something we have definitely seen an increase in.”

Luckily, there is help for new moms who believe they're feeling something more than just the baby blues.

“If you get depressed, you just have depression," Madden said. "You’re not a bad mom if you have high blood pressure, you just need to be treated. Both of them are easy to treat and both of them are normal.”

Something else to note: Madden believes there could be a decrease in sexually transmitted disease. He says it is still too early to tell, they need more data over the next few months to know for sure.

