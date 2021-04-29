PRC 9, PBRCADA launch campaign targeting substance abuse among West Texas Youth

Results from a recent study show that young people in the area begin using drugs at a younger age than those in other parts of the state.

TEXAS, USA — Region 9 Prevention Resource Center, a program of the Permian Basin Regional Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse, launched a campaign on Thursday aimed at stopping substance abuse among West Texas youth.

Drug, alcohol and tobacco use is a huge issue in the Permian Basin, according to PRC 9. Results from a recent study show that young people in PRC Region 9 begin using drugs at a younger age than young people in other parts of the state.

PBRCADA hopes that the campaign will ensure that area youth know good choices lead to good outcomes.

Director of Prevention Programs for PBRCADA Mellessa Brenem said it takes more than just effort from kids, but from parents as well.

“90% of all addiction are rooted in the adolescence period of life,” Brenem said. “Kids don't wake up at 15 and say ‘I'm gonna get high today.’ They've researched it, they've looked for it, they’ve watched it, someone’s encouraged it, and so this is where we encourage parents to step in.”

PRC 9 keeps track of substance use and abuse trends in 30 West Texas counties. It provides substance abuse trainings, promotes prevention and performs tobacco compliance checks.