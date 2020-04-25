MIDLAND, Texas — Mask Makers of Midland hosted a prayer group just outside of Midland Memorial Hospital in support our health care workers.

The event lasted about 30 minutes including the prayer and the parade, Mask Makers of Midland believes that any amount of support is better than nothing.

"It’s all going to be a typical community. It’s just thrown together. Everyone’s interested in helping everyone so we’re all going to come together and just make some noise," Shelley Nunez, a member of Mask Makers of Midland, said.

She and others from the community accomplished this by having a small parade and prayer group, so that the patients at MMH could look out of their windows and see that they are not alone in their fight.

"We just want everybody out there who’s out there working for us to be able to see us and hear us. You may not be able to feel or touch us, but we’re out there. And you may not know us but we're there working for you as you’re working for us," Nunez said.

The parade and prayer group isn't the only thing that these people have done to show their support. Mask Makers of Midland has also donated about 3,000 masks to protect those who need it.

"If we can help one person out there, one person who’s healthy, one person who has underlying conditions to not get sick by providing any kind of protection, any kind of, you know, PPE, then we are succeeding in some little bit," Nunez said.

One of the main goals for Mask Makers of Midland and Classic Memories was to show that our actions can put our front line workers at risk.

"We also have to remember every time we go out of the house unprotected or make a silly move without a mask or gloves, we are putting them at risk every time they go to work," Nunez said.

Above all else, they just want to thank our front line workers for all they have done and continue to do for us.

"We want to thank them in some way, and if anyone needs masks or anything from us, the city of Midland and Odessa, we’re all here for each other. That’s the best thing about this place. Everybody is awesome," Nunez said.

