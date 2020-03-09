Prayer vigil, peaceful demonstration planned for Ector Co. inmate found dead

The events are meant to help bring "#JusticeForTremaine" after he was found dead in his cell not long after his arrest.

ODESSA, Texas — A few days after a grand jury declined to indict anyone in the case of an Ector County inmate who was found dead in his cell, the community is planning a prayer vigil and marches.

The first event will be the prayer vigil, taking place at 6 p.m. on September 3. The vigil will be held at the Noel Heritage Plaza.

On Friday there will be a peaceful demonstration march at 10 a.m. The march will start at Noel Heritage Plaza before moving to the Ector County Courthouse for a press conference.

The third event will be a picketing march at 10 a.m. on September 5. This march will take place at the Ector County Sheriff's Office.

Organizers are asking attendees to wear face masks and practice social distancing.

The events are hoping to bring "#JusticeForTremaine" after Wallace Tremaine Howell, 38, was determined by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's office to have died from a methamphetamine ??

Based on the autopsy results, a grand jury did not indict any of the officers involved in the case. District Attorney Bobby Bland did state however that he believed officers used excessive force on Howell.